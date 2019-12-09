Galveston resident Letty Mae Packard, 82, passed away on Thursday, December 5, in Shawnee Oklahoma.
Letty was born December 6, 1936, in Ankeny Iowa, to Newton and Florence (Newell) Packard. She was a graduate of Ankeny High School. Letty was married to Owen Donegan. She was a longtime real estate agent in Wisconsin; active with the Republican Party, serving their committee in the Galveston area and she served on the board of her Home Owners Association. Letty loved emails, taking care of her tropical plants, and her cat Fifi. Letty also loved “her island”, she was a one woman welcoming committee for Galveston, quick to provide a historical tidbit or a current event in Galveston. As important as that was, nothing was more important to Letty than her family, although it was spread out from coast to coast, they always maintained a wonderful closeness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one brother, Glen Packard.
Letty is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Amber Donegan of Shawnee, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Shane, Ashley, and Megan Donegan; step grandchildren, Quintin and Kayla Smith; and sister and brothers, Doris Brandt, Roy Packard, Ray Packard, Virgil Packard, and David Packard; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Service in Shawnee Oklahoma.
