DICKINSON, TX — Eddie Joe Janes went to the Lord on August 21, 2022. He was 86 and was born in Ranger, Texas on June 17, 1936. Eddie graduated from Ranger High School in 1955. He also attended three years at Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, Tx where he met his future wife Brenda Carolyn Brooks, whom later passed away in Feb. 2019. Eddie was also in the Army National Guard of the United States and Army National Guard of Texas, with Honorable discharge with Grade and Rank of SP4 E4 in 1962 after serving 6 years. He then worked various jobs until he settled into Hunt Petroleum Corporation and then retired in 1988. After retirement they joined the Shiftless Sam's RV Club. With their two small white poodles, Boomer and Napoleon, they traveled the country enjoying life to the fullest. When he wasn't Rving he was fishing, hunting, or singing and playing his guitar. He was often told he strongly resembled Elvis, which resulted in his incredible smile, laughter, and sparkling eyes. Eddie was one of the most sweetest, kindest, and giving of himself person I have ever known. He was loved by all who knew him, as he loved them all back. He left behind four nieces, Linda, Brenda, Carol and Karen, and two nephews, Bobby and Ronnie, also his great niece, Shonna and great nephew, Jesse. He will be greatly missed; however, we have so many precious memories of our times together, we will always be reminiscing about him. May he rest in peace. Until we meet again you will always be in our hearts!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.