Irellia Tubbs

GALVESTON — Irellia Johnson Tubbs, 80, went home to be with the Lord on January 24, 2022, at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, TX.
Irellia was born on March 7, 1941, to the union of Ira Johnson, Sr. and Bernice Hall Johnson. She was one of six from this union.
Irellia began her early years of education in Hitchcock ISD, later transferring to LaMarque ISD, then moving to Galveston ISD. She graduated from Lincoln High School class of 1959 but, was an honorary member of Central High School class of 1959.
Irellia worked at UTMB-Galveston for over 30+ years then retiring to care for her mother.
Irellia was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church for many years until her health begin to fail.
Irellia is preceded in death by her parents, Ira Johnson, Sr. and Bernice Hall Johnson Gilford, her son Gregory Tubbs; her siblings Ira Johnson, Jr., Andrew Johnson, Michael Johnson, and Bernice Rollins.
Left to cherish her smile and memories are her significant other of many, many, years Raymond Turner, Sr(Honey); her sons Jeffrey Johnson and Wesley Tubbs; her granddaughter whom she raised, Maddison Hanks(Lady M); her nephew/son Jadon Rollins(Jody) ; sister, Pearl Robinson (John); devoted niece, Tracy Robinson; grandson, Courtney Jones; devoted friends, Margarite Lemons and Camilla Winn. Along with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be a visitation at 10AM followed by a service celebrating her life at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Louis Simpson, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
