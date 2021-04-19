HITCHCOCK — Robert Lloreda, Sr. age 55 of Hitchcock passed away Friday April 16, 2021 at his residence in Hitchcock. Funeral service is 6:00pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Tuesday.
Robert was born September 13, 1965 in Galveston to James V. Lloreda and Yolanda Estela Campos Lloreda. He worked as a Operations Manager at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston retiring with over 20 years of service. He enjoyed traveling and going to the casinos with his friends and family that he loved dearly. He will be missed and remembered as a loving husband, father, son and grandfather and for being a hardworking man. He will also be remembered as an amazing cook and for the love he gave to his family.
Preceded in death by his parents; survivors include husband of 18 years Derek Lloreda; son Robert Lloreda, Jr. ; daughters Lauren Turner and Kelsey Garcia and husband Eric; brothers Ernest Lloreda and his twin James Lloreda and wife Cristina; god-son Steven Lloreda; niece Celeste Lloreda; nephew Jacob Lloreda and numerous grandchildren.
A special thanks to his and Derek’s dear friend Jessica Kopacz for all of her love and support over the years.
