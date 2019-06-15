Irene Helen Hearn of La Marque Texas passed away on Thursday, June 13th at Bayou Pines Care Center in La Marque at the age of 96 of natural causes.
She was born August 18th, 1922 in Alvin Texas to John and Bertha Savidge.
She is preceded in death by her father; her mother; two sisters; her husband of 55 years, Leroy Robert Hearn; and one grandchild, William Hearn.
She is survived by her two children, Linda Vickers (husband Andrew and their two children Richard Vickers and Erin Ann Vickers) and Jim Hearn (wife Dawn and daughter Heather Correra, her son Jackson McKee and spouse Eric Correra).
She was a housewife and a member of the Ladies Guild of Queen of Peace Church in La Marque and the Mainland Morning Quilt Guild. She was generous in giving of her time to the Ladies Guild and their compassionate goals. As a member of the Mainland Morning Quilt Guild she made many beautiful quilts for family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dickinson, Texas.
