Funeral services for Thursday, January 16, 2020 Jan 15, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Garza Services for Evangelina Garza will be held today in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Hayes Gace Memorial Park Cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesBody found in water at Pier 21 that of well-liked Galveston manDeep discounter to anchor Texas City shopping centerRemains found in South Pacific ID'd as Galveston man killed in WWII'No ordinary transaction' Texas firm to buy Hotel Galvez, Tremont House in GalvestonGalveston's newest Coast Guard cutter dedicatedMan found dead on Texas City sidewalk, police investigatingOne man arrested, another at large in Galveston armed robberyFirst person charged in Santa Fe case involving witchcraft, revenge set for trialWoman killed in Friendswood crash identifiedOne dead as search continued after boat collision near Galveston jetties CollectionsPhotos of the Year 2019In Focus: Titans 35, Texans 14In Focus: Texans 22, Bills 19 CommentedPelosi's push for impeachment has been baffling (160)Trump: Aim of killing Iranian general was to 'stop a war' (136)Democrats using un-American law to impeach Trump (89)Christians must reject the notion of Trump the Chosen (88)The Daily News should've known better (54)Trump Republicans don't care about the Constitution (52)Cornyn, Cruz must keep oaths, vote to impeach Trump (51)Please keep your religion out of my politics (43)United Methodists wait, worry as schism over gay rights looms (43)Stop bashing President Trump, he's getting this done (40)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.