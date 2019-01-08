Myrtis C. Luquette, 94, of La Marque passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2019 in Carmine, Texas. She was born October 14, 1924 in Lafayette, Louisiana to Clarence and Elizabeth Comeaux.
Myrtis was a resident of Carmine for 1 ½ years and had been a longtime resident of La Marque. She was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Sidney T. Broussard, and her husband of 47 years, Harry J. Luquette and her sister Alma Henderson.
Myrtis is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law; Sidnie and Gerald Byrket of Carmine, TX and Harriet and Dennis Macik of League City, step-son Michael Luquette and wife Flora of Alexandria, LA; her seven grandchildren; Christopher Luquette (Elise), Craig King (Brittany), Jason Luquette, Matthew Macik (Amanda), Bradley Macik (Kailey), Gerald Byrket, Jr. (Joan) and Danna Rives and four great grandchildren; Zoe Luquette, Zander Luquette, Nate King and Evie King.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a vigil and rosary at 7:00 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at the James Crowder Funeral Home with Deacon John Carrillo officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Family would like to suggest memorials be made to Brazos Valley Hospice, 302 E Blue Bell Road Brenham, TX 77833.
