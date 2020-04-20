Eva Louise Fritiofson passed from this life on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born at Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport, LA and soon moved to Galveston. She was a lifelong Galvestonian, graduating as an honor graduate from Ball High School. Eva worked for the City of Galveston Municipal Court. Having grown up on the island, she knew and appreciated its long history and became a valiant fighter in maintaining the ecosystems’ integrity of the island’s west end. Her hobbies included antiquing and working in her garden.
Eva was preceded in death by numerous family members including her grandfather, John Egert, Sr., County Commissioner and renown building contractor, father, Carl Fritiofson, mother, Louise Egert Fritiofson, and beloved brother, S/Sgt. Roland C. Noyes, Jr. USAAF, MIA 1942, PTO. Eva is survived by cousin, Leonia J. Seabury, Florida; cousins, Maxine Olson, Arkansas; Lauren Eva Martin, Colorado; David Olson, Virginia; and Max Olson, Texas.
Due to the Corona Virus concerns there will be a private family ceremony.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Eva’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
