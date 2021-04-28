HAMPTON, VA — Mary Ann Flowers, 78, was called home Wednesday, April 14, 2021. A native of Leggett, TX, Mary was born January 30, 1943. She worked as a child daycare provider, healthcare provider, homemaker and mother. She was a resident of Hampton Roads for the past 8 years. Mary played high school basketball for the Leggett Pirates and was a member of Beacon Bay Baptist Church in Livingston, TX. Mary supported her husband of 50 years, Frank Flowers during his 11 year enlistment in the USMC, including his tour in Vietnam. She loved to work in her yard planting and watering her flowers, taking care of her dog Dusty, bass fishing and she deeply loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband, Frank Flowers; daughter, Neva Lewis; sons, Frank Flowers, Jr., and Robert Flowers; father, Cecil Lindsay; mother, Adele Lindsay; brothers, Jack and Billy Lindsay.
Mary is survived by her children, Margaret Torres (Daniel), Steven Flowers (Jennifer), and Joseph Flowers; grandchildren, Brandon, Ashley, Mario, Lindsay, Austin, Jakeb, Darren, and Abigail ; great-grandchildren, Kyrston, Haven, Jayde , Addilyn , Isaac , and Isabella ; siblings, Peggy Nowlin, Catherine Nowlin, Cricket Agpalza, and many other loving relatives and dear friends.
A celebration of Mary Ann’s life will take place 2pm May 1st at Poquoson Baptist Church by Pastor Hopson Boutot.
