LEAGUE CITY — EJ Godeaux, 76, of League City passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 in Webster, Texas. He was born on April 15, 1945 in Jennings, Louisiana to Adam and Mary Godeaux.
You could always find EJ doing what he loved most, cooking gumbo and swinging on his patio while drinking a cold miller lite. He also enjoyed going to the casinos, playing poker and boora. EJ was always competitive and after winning a game of cornhole or washers, his favorite saying was “Turn Out The Lights The Party Is Over”. EJ never met a stranger and was known around the neighborhood, driving his golfcart with his music on and drinking a beer; and always burning wood in his fireplace. However, his greatest happiness came from spending time with his kids and grandkids. EJ served in the Army Reserves and was honorably discharged and was a member of the American Legion.
He is preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings: Helen Grice, Norris Godeaux, Gladys Arnuad, Shirley Godeaux, Edmund Godeaux and Ruby Godeaux
EJ is survived by his wife of 38 years, Terri Bolding Godeaux; son Jeremy Godeaux (Adrienne); three daughters: Ashley Muzquiz (Homer), Lisa Alaniz (Jessie) and Christina Hudson; four brothers: Adam Godeaux Jr (Loretta), James Godeaux (Janice), Marion Godeaux (Rose) and Isaac Godeaux (Connie); eleven grandchildren: Kingston, Justice, Mandon, Keynon, Homer, Michelle, Jessica, Adam, Erika, Madison and Brayden; numerous great-grandchildren; and his Goddaughter Kassandra Fuentes.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. Funeral Service will be at 10:00am on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at St. Mary of The Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City with Father Clint Ressler officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Godeaux, Marion Godeaux, Isaac Godeaux, Shane Godeaux, Homer Muzquiz, Jessie Alaniz and Mike Grice.
