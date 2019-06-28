Paul Allen Legate passed away unexpectedly at his Galveston home on June 25, 2019. Paul was born in Galveston on November 18, 1961 and was known for many things; however, since he was very young, his passion of the water and fishing is what he was best known for. On any given day, Paul was talking about going fishing or with good weather, he was fishing. Paul was BOI and made his home on the Island. He worked many jobs as he was growing up, such as a commercial driver for Uneeda, Admiral Linen and Budweiser. He finally got dream jobs on the water as a deckhand for Galveston Party Boats and Houston Pilots Association, from which he retired after 15 years.
Paul is preceded in death by his father, Billy E. Legate and many other family members. Paul is survived by his mother, Edna P. Legate; sister, Cathy L. Adcox and husband, George Dewain Adcox, along with their children; brother, Donald E. Legate and wife, Barbara Legate; first wife of 8 years, Kelly Reagan and their only child, Lawren K. Legate; along with his second wife of 25 years, Cali M. Legate and their two children, Stephen E. Legate and Paige N. Legate with grand-daughter, Kayleigh.
Paul’s family will receive visitors beginning at 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 2, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston. A celebration of Paul’s life will begin at 11:30 am. At a later date, there will be a private family event to spread his ashes. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations in Paul’s name to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.
