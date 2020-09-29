Carolyn Chide, 76, of La Marque, passed away September 28, 2020, at her residence after a lengthy illness.
Carolyn’s family will receive visitors beginning at 9:30 am, Thursday, October 1, at First Lutheran Church. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am at the church with burial following at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Carolyn was born November 5, 1943 in Galveston. She is survived by her loving husband, Leonard Chide of 54 years; three sons Lenny (Judi), Kenny (Diane), Paul (Wendy). She is also survived by her loving grandchildren: Jennifer Cooper (Mark), Heather (Tapy Canak), Camaron Burney (Tye), Alex Boring (Zach), and Blake; Great-grandson Cannon Cooper; Brothers Dinty Stevens (Claudia), and Don Stevens (Jana). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was greeted in Heaven by her parents Harold and Anne Stevens Burns, step-father Walter Burns; and great-granddaughter Kennedy Cooper.
Carolyn was a life-long member of the Lutheran Church, taught Sunday School, and was a member of the choir and handbell choir. She was the heart of the family that built the mold from love. From every meal to every gathering, Carolyn made sure everyone and everything was taken care of first. She was the most selfless person who thrived on kindness and had compassion for others. She had a love for Elvis, flowers and the color purple. Rest in Peace Lil Red, you will forever be in our hearts.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit her page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
