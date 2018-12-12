Mrs. Ellease Fletcher departed her blessed earthly life on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at her home in Texas City, TX surrounded by her loved ones. She was a Phenomenal Woman and was affectionally known as “MISS. BIT”
Mrs. Fletcher was preceded in death, by the love of her life, Mr. Jeff Fletcher, Sr.; her beloved daughters, Marilyn Simmons and Valerie Fletcher; her parents, Alex and Pearline Compare; and a beloved sister, Mary Dickerson.
Mrs. Fletcher was born July 30, 1931 in Holly Ridge, LA. She moved to Texas City in 1948 where she spent her life devoted to raising her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a founding member of the Greater Macedonia Baptist Church in Texas City under the Pastorate of, the late, Reverend L.B. Brown. She faithfully served Greater Macedonia under other Pastors and in many ministries until her health failed. She served as church secretary, part of the Mission, choir and at any other capacity where she was needed.
She is survived by her children, Jeff Fletcher, Jr., Donzell Fletcher, Patricia Fletcher, Joe Lee Fletcher, Alexander Fletcher (Yvonne), Faith Weaver (Harold), and Darrell Wayne Fletcher (Jessie); siblings, Eliza Mae Jackson; a devoted brother-in-law, Edward Fletcher, Sr. (Mary), and devoted sisters-in-law, Ollie Fletcher, Ola Bell (Mike), Ida Bell Fletcher and Delores Mc Cline; 27 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren and numerous other nieces, nephews and family.
A Public Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Friday, December 14, 2018 followed by a Celebration of Her Life at 11:00 a.m. Both Services will be held at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 401 Third Avenue N Texas City, TX 77591 and will be officiated by her Pastor, Rev. Robert Maxey. Mrs. Fletcher will be buried beside her husband at Rising Star Cemetery, La Marque, TX. Memorials may be sent to Bay Area Funeral Directors 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, TX 77591.
