TEXAS CITY, TEXAS — Petra Garza, 75, of Texas City passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021. She was born on June 9, 1946, to Amado Gonzalez and Esmerejilda Guerra in Weslaco Texas.
Petra Garza was a devoted wife of 60 years to Fernando Garza Jr. A pillar of strength to her 8 children, 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, whom she raised with Love & Faith in God . She cared for and helped her family her entire life. She worked many years for financing companies and check cashing agencies. She took on any task that was presented to her with diligence and excellency. She will be greatly missed. She left a legacy of Love and high standards.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Amado Gonzalez and Esmerejilda Guerra; brothers Obidio Herrera and Octavio Herrera; sister, Guadalupe Gonzalez; sons George A. Garza and Fernando Garza III; daughters, Sandra Garza and Diane Perez and grandaughter, Alyssia Nicole Salazar.
Petra is survived by her husband, Fernando Garza Jr.; daughters Linda Garza and Elizabeth Garza Salazar; sons, Jesse Garza and John Garza; sisters, Maria Cardona and Elena Rodriguez; 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers Isaac Salazar, Avery Garza, George Garza, Jose Perez, Mario George Perez and John Garza.
A visitation will be held 5:00 - 8:00 pm, rosary at 6:30 pm, Monday, November 8, 2021, Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, with funeral mass being celebrated 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, LaMarque. Interment follows ay Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.