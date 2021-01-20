TEXAS CITY — Susana Jones was born December 5, 1937 in Marksville, LA to Alton Jones and Queen Ester Lockwood. Mrs. Jones was a faithful member of Willing Workers Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor James C. Carrington, Jr. She was a very active member using her gift of love with the hospitality team.
Her favorite past time was word search puzzles. She loved to read, and bake tea cakes for everybody. Any one coming from out of town always requested for her to make her famous beans and rice and cream beef...you know the real name.
She leaves beautiful memories in the hearts of her children, Eltonet (Martin) Charles, Sr., Harold, Jr. (Karen) Jones, Joseph (Wanda) Jones, Michael Jones, Cassandra Jones (Claude), Kenneth (Denora) Jones, Sr. and Calvin (Michelle) Jones, Sr.; 29 grandchildren; 70 great grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and special friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 9am with a church service to begin at 11am. Services will be held at Willing Workers Baptist Church located at 801 29th Street N, Texas City, Texas 77590. Burial to follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.