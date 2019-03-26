Moreno
Celebration of life services for Rita Moreno will be held today at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel of Forest Park East Funeral Home.
Roubleau
Memorial service for Wanda Roubleau will be held today at 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston.
Knotts
Memorial services for Tomlinson Knotts will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
