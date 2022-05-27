DICKINSON — Isabelle Ludlow, 86, of Dickinson, Texas passed away on May 23, 2022. Isabelle was born February 6, 1936, in Galveston, Texas to loving parents, William Anton and Isabelle Marie Ricke. Isabelle was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to so very many people. Isabelle was a member of Shrine of the True Cross for more than 60 years and her unwavering faith brought her great comfort. Isabelle's beautiful smile lit up a room, particularly, any time her grandchildren or great grandchildren visited. Her warm heart and pleasant manner will be truly missed.
Isabelle was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Ludlow, and daughter, Isabelle Mary Durkop.
Left to cherish her amazing life are her children: Beth Mosqueda (Steven), Rebecca Voisard (Michael), David Ludlow (Nessie), Chris Ludlow (Charlene), James Ludlow (Kristan) and David Durkop; sister: Jacque Holchak (Melvin); grandchildren: Ben, John, Chris, Victoria, J.T., James, Tara and Will; great grandchildren: Aniya, Ezra, Leila, Hana, and Tristan; as well as nieces, nephews and several other family members and friends.
In her honor, there will be a visitation at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson on Monday, May 30, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. There will be a funeral mass held at Shrine of the True Cross on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 10:30 am with interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Isabelle's favorite charity, St. Vincent De Paul.
