Anthony “Tony” James Crapitto passed away on Monday, December 17, 2018 in Texas City, Texas at the age of 103. Tony was born on June 22, 1915 in Houston, Texas to Sam and Josephine Crapitto.
Tony worked as a salesman for Choice Cookies, Quality Beverage and was the founder of Tony’s Bar Supply in 1963.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Trudy.
He is survived by his daughter Nina Crapitto Jones and husband Gary, son James “Jimmy” Crapitto and wife Emma, grandchildren James Crapitto and wife Kathy, Julie Crapitto Dobbs, Natalie Rund Hubbard and husband Mitch, Morgan Jones and wife Jennifer, Max Jones and wife Tasha, Reagan Jones, great grandchildren Alex, Randi, JR, Tony, Breanne, Brani, Dawson, Lily Grace, Aubrey, Riley and many other loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 20, 2018 from 5 - 7:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7 o’clock at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573. A Funeral Mass will follow on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1612 East Walker, League City, Texas 77573. Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Liddell, Norm Rund, Morgan Jones, Riley Jones, Max Jones, and Reagan Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.