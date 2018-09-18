1944 – 2018
Rebecca “Becky” O. Melchor, 74, was born on February 28, 1944 in Gonzales, Texas and was called up to be with her Lord and Savior on September 14, 2018 in Deer Park Texas.
Becky was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a strong mother figure and an inspiring role model to her family and friends. Becky loved her work and was a member of NHPO and Child Advocacy. She loved to travel, dance, and live life to the fullest. Most of all, Becky loved her family and will always be a part of their lives.
Becky is preceded in death by her parents, Preciliano Melchor and Jesusa Martinez.
She is survived by her sons, John Rodriguez III & wife Hilary Killam Rodriguez, and Andres Rodriguez; her daughter, Liana Melchor Rodriguez; her brother, Sonny Melchor; her grandchildren, A.J. Rodriguez and Becca Rodriguez; and her nephews, Gabriel Melchor, Marcos Melchor, and David Melchor. She will be greatly missed by all those who were touched by her love.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at the Compean Funeral Home Main Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in La Porte, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.