David (Dave) Martin, 87, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home in Galveston, Texas. He was born on May 22, 1933 in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania to Robert and Marie Martin.
Dave was one of three children. He had an older brother Robert and an older sister Barbara. Dave spent his childhood, and graduated from high school, in Columbia, Pennsylvania. He attended Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania where he graduated with a degree in geology. He received a masters in geology from Dartmouth before serving four years in the Air Force achieving the rank of captain.
He married his childhood sweetheart Marlene Kise in 1956 and had three children, Bob, David and Mike. Dave embarked on a very successful career in the oil and gas industry as a geologist for Texaco in Salt Lake City, Utah. His employment with Texaco took him and his family from Salt Lake City to Denver, Colorado then to Casper, Wyoming followed by Jackson, Mississippi before settling in Houston in 1967. In 1969 Dave took a position with Belco Petroleum as vice-president of operations. Dave closed out his career as the president and chief executive officer of the oil and gas division of the J.M. Huber Corporation. He and Marlene remained in Houston for 36 years before moving to their current home in Galveston upon Dave’s retirement.
Dave was active in the community serving on the homeowners association board in his Houston neighborhood, coaching youth sports, and as an enthusiastic participant in golf and tennis leagues. In his retirement, he and his wife embraced the island lifestyle enjoying countless friendships and becoming mainstays in many social circles. Dave had a keen intellect, a great sense of humor, and was generous to a fault. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
Dave is preceded in death by Marlene, his wife of 62 years, his parents and both his brother and sister. He is survived by his children Bob Martin (Dana) of Littleton, Colorado, David Martin of Houston, and Mike Martin (Candy) of Kemah, grandkids Justin Martin (Lauren), Stone Martin, Clint Turner (Jessica), Ben Turner (Missy), Jessica Turner, Austin Martin (Megan), and five great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Triumph Over Kid Cancer Foundation (www.triumphoverkidcancer.org).
