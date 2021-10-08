SANTA FE — Mr. Matthew Timothy Noto passed from this life Tuesday afternoon, October 5, 2021, in League City.
Born January 9, 1958 in Galveston, Mr. Noto had been a resident of Santa Fe for most of his life, previously of Galveston. He attended Trinity Episcopal church in Galveston, Holy Trinity Episcopal church in Dickinson and was a car painter with Noto's Car Service for 20 years. Matthew was passionate about music and was an avid reader, especially the Bible. He had many talents including, playing the guitar, writing poetry and building things. He enjoyed hunting but nothing gave him more joy than spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper and Mary Lou (Hencey) Noto.
Survivors include his brother, Bobby Noto of Santa Fe; sisters, Robin Noto and Rose Noto both of Dickinson; uncle, Dominic Noto of Santa Fe; nephews, Jay Noto and wife, Nikki of Santa Fe, Brandon Noto Reagan and wife, Lindsey of Friendswood; niece, Lindsay Henry and husband, James of Santa Fe; great-nephews, Hayden Reagan, Noah Reagan both of Friendswood, Drew Henry of Webster, Cody Noto of Santa Fe; Great-nieces, Kaleigh Noto of San Leon, Haylee Henry of Hempstead.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jay Noto, Drew Henry, James Henry, Steve Minks, Joey Foreman and John Linkey.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Matthew's name to Trinity Episcopal Church, 2216 Ball Street, Galveston, Texas. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
