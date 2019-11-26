Richard Allen Olsen, 71, of League City, TX, passed away November 20, 2019, in Webster, TX. Richard was born June 19, 1948, to Donald and Elsie Olsen in Rensselaer, Indiana. Richard formerly lived in Elkhart, Indiana where he graduated from Elkhart High School. He proudly served his county in the U. S. Army and was a loyal member of Union Congregational Church in Hackensack, Minnesota. Richard will be remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle and friend.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his brother Donald Olsen and wife Dolly; nieces and nephews Kevin Olsen, Shawn Price, Paula Price, and Troy Hammon; many other family members and friends.
In his honor a celebration of his life will be held 6:00 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Disabled American Vets.
