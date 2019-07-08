Lee
Services for Martha Lee will be held today at Greater Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765 Texas City. Visitation at 11 a.m. with a chapel service to follow at 12 p.m., under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Kraus
Services for Lois Kraus will be held today at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Frwy, Webster. Visitation at 9 a.m. followed by a committal services at 10 a.m.
Williams
Services for Josh Williams will be held today at Arcadia First Baptist Church, 14828 Hwy 6, Santa Fe. Visitation from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., with funeral services at 1 p.m. under the direction of Scott Family Funeral Home.
