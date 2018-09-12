Bertha Frances Pruett, 94, of La Marque passed away on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 in League City, TX. She was born July 2, 1924 to the late Flournoy F. and Jessia Schmidt of Galveston and was the great granddaughter of Fredrick Schmidt and Charlotte Beissner who were early settlers of Galveston.
Bertha was married to Hal C. (H.C.) Pruett June 6, 1943; she was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of La Marque, the La Marque Garden Club and throughout her life she was active in other community organizations. She was a 1942 graduate of Ball High School.
She was a devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother.
Bertha is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Hal C. (H.C.) Pruett, brothers Fred Schmidt and David Schmidt, sister, Jessie Daly and her good friend, Fred (Bud) Fischer. She is survived by her son Hal C. Pruett, Jr. (Nancy) of Meadow Place, TX, daughter Verna Anne Raines (J Wayne) of Leavenworth, KS; grandchildren: Mark Pruett (Karen), Andrew Pruett (Nadia), Craig McKim (Daniella) and Susan Clauser and her six great grandchildren: Matthew Pruett, Benjamin Pruett, Jack Pruett, Evan Pruett, Samuel Clauser and Anna Clauser, along with cousins, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas with Pastor Richard Prather officiating.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church of La Marque, the La Marque Library or the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston.
