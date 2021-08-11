TEXAS CITY, TX — Alesia Gale Hurst Gained Her Wings Thursday July 29, 2021 she is proceeded in death by her parents, Ruth W. Hurst & William F. Hurst and brothers, Robert Merchant & Fredrick Hurst. Leaving Behind (4Kids) Roshawnda Hart (Grover), Wayland Hurst(Diane), Alesia Fears, Eunique Hurst, 16 Grand-kids & 24 Great Grand-kids.
Now she's gone her spirit soars high, amongst the Angels she now dwells, as we say our earthly Goodbye's we hear the greetings of Heavens Bells.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Bay Area Funeral Directors 5410 FM 1765 (Facing Highway 3) Texas City TX 77591 . Viewing starts at 9am with services starting at 11am.
