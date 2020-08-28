Funeral services for Mark Davis will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 starting at 1:00pm on Zoom. Zoom ID 409 943 8705
Funeral service for Helen Douvry will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Galveston, TX. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, TX under the direction of J. Levy Funeral Home.
Funeral service for Yolanda Thomas will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Mainland Funeral Home.
Funeral service for Robert Harris, Jr. will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 starting at 9:00am at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Funeral service for Reverend Arnold Morton will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 starting at 10:00am at Abundant Life Church in Galveston, TX. Burial with military Honors will follow at Grace Memorial Park under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
