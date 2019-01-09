The family of James Edward Jackson invites you to join them as they celebrate the Life and Legacy of their beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
The celebration will begin on Friday, January 11th with a visitation at 4:00 P.M. followed by a Life Celebration service at 6:00 P.M. at the Historic Avenue L Baptist Church (2612 Ave. L) with a reception following at the Wilbrydge Hall (2702 Ave L).
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (1420 31st Street) with Father Jude Ezuma as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Galveston.
He leaves to cherish precious memories with his wife, Sheila, their children; brother and sister, and a host of nephews, nieces, other family and friends.
See his full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
