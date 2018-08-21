Thomas Harvey O'Connor Sr., known to friends and family as "Peanut", born November 6, 1950 in Galveston, Texas passed from this life on Sunday August 19, 2018 in Livingston, Texas.
Formerly from Galveston County, Texas Peanut owned and operated Peanuts Towing and O'Connor's Car Care for many years. Peanut was also a butcher for 30 plus years. Peanut enjoyed spending time with his dogs, traveling and loved Bob Dylan and classic vehicles.
Peanut is survived by his wife of 29 years, Donna O'Connor, son Thomas Harvey O'Connor Jr. and wife Veronica, step sons Michael Wayne Dudley, Jimmy, Charlie, David, Joseph, and Robert Simon and their spouses, numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews and cousins.
Peanut was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone.
Funeral Services for Peanut will be held at Bethel Baptist Church located at 8815 FM 350 N. Livingston, Texas on Friday August 24, 2018 at 5 p.m. On Saturday August 25, 2018 there will be a graveside service at Grace Memorial Cemetery located at 10708 Hwy 6, Santa Fe, Texas, 77510 at 1 p.m.
