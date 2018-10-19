Nicholas Aaron Hoelscher
SANTA FE—Mr. Nicholas Aaron Hoelscher, 39, passed from this life Tuesday, October 16, 2018 in League City. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Helen LeDell (Plummer) Linkey
SANTA FE—Mrs. Helen LeDell (Plummer) Linkey, 85, passed from this life Thursday, October 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Rev. Geneva Maris
Rev. Geneva Maris of Texas City passed away Thursday October 18, 2018 at her home in Texas City. Arrangements pending at James Crowder Funeral Home La Marque, TX.
