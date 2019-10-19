Virginia Meyer Matlage (Ditty) passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 101 years old. She was born on April 23, 1918 in Austin, Texas to James and Opal Meyer.
She lived in several places in Texas from the Valley to East Texas. Virginia graduated from Rice University where she met her future husband W.T. Matlage (Shine). They married on April 18, 1941; they were married for 74 years.
She was very active in Girl Scouts while in Texas City and while in Palestine she belonged to the Museum. Virginia loved to paint.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Tracey Matlage Calvert and husband Jerry of Winsboro; her son, Mike Matlage and wife Gloria of Santa Fe; sister, Ruthie Wilson; her grandchildren, Mitchell Calvert, Melinda Rainwater, Christopher Matlage, Megan Crumby (Dustin); and great grandchildren, Ashley Rainwater, Audrey Rainwater, Cameron Oberg, Konner Matlage, Adisyn Crumby, Arlo Calvert and Felix Calvert.
The family would like to thank Bayou Pines Care Center for the last years of her life and Traditions Hospice.
A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date.
Donations in her honor may be made to The University of Texas Medical Alumni Association or the charity of your choice.
