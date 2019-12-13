GALVESTON—
Virginia Lee Sinegaure, 90, peacefully passed away December 11, 2019, at her residence.
The family invites you to join them as they celebrate the her life on Monday, December 16, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 10AM at Jerusalem Baptist Church (2717 Ball) followed by funeral service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Marc James officiating.
She is survived by her daughters, Sabrina Evans (Anthony) and Cheryl Prevost (Minister Whitney); two devoted grandsons, Darrell and Derrick and numerous other grandchildren, great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
www.fieldsjohnson.com
