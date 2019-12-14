Jan Plowman
HUXLEY, TX—Mrs. Jan Plowman passed from this life Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019, in Katy.
Jan was born October 17, 1943 in Hays, Kansas. Growing up with 7 brothers and sisters, Jan learned to love the simple things in life. She loved her church and church family, enjoyed spending her days outside tending to the yard and fishing for crappie. Regardless if she was on a boat or on shore, Jan loved being around the water and the feeling of peace that it offered. She was an avid reader and could work a jigsaw puzzle for days but the love she had for her family was no puzzle at all. She was a loving mother, sister and GranJan who will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Karl Fredrick Scherer and Lois (Sutton) Reed and brother, Craig Reed.
Survivors include her son, Willy Plowman and wife, Kerri; grandchildren, Brandon Plowman and Madeline Plowman; brothers, Fred Scherer and wife, LaNell, Ed David, Dennis David and wife, Tina, Doug Reed and wife Leigh; sisters, Denise Nutter and husband Wayne, Debbie Jones and partner Craig Bigler; numerous nieces, nephews and beloved kitty companion, Pixi.
Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, with Reverend Robert Henson officiating.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Jan’s name to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, Post Office Box 1848, Longmont, Colorado 80502. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
