TEXAS CITY — Michael Eugene O’Neal, 81, died March 2, 2021, in his sleep. He was born August 3, 1939 in Aruba, NWI, the eldest of 3 sons, to Erwin & Irene O’Neal, who preceded him in death.
Michael was a 1957 graduate of Texas City HS where he lettered in baseball. He still wore his letterman jacket any chance he could. He was active in Boy Scouts, one of the first to go to Camp K, & a proud Eagle Scout. As an adult, he was a Webelo den leader and pack master for his son at the Kohfeldt Elem. Pack. He coached Little League and Optimist League baseball winning City Champs more than once. He worked in route sales and was best known as the “Potato Chip Man” while driving for Dentler’s Potato Chips. He enjoyed participating in the Seniors’ Program at the Nessler Center, winning Valentine King one year.
Michael is survived by his brothers Dennis O’Neal of Webster & Pat O’Neal of Needville; children Terri O’Neal Huey & husband James of Texas City, son Mike O’Neal, II of Pinehurst, & daughter Kelly O’Neal of Washington, DC.; 6 grandsons Jeremy (San Diego, CA), Ryan (Quitman, TX), Jordan (League City), & Nicholas (Severn, MD) Zeller, & Ryan & Dylan O’Neal; 7 great-grandchildren, & numerous nieces and nephews. A son, Donald O’Neal preceded him in death.
Michael’s body was donated to the UT Houston Medical School per his wishes. The family will gather at a later date.
Memorial donations, in Michael’s name, may be made to Camp Karankawa, Bay Area Council, BSA. 3020 Mary Moody Northern Blvd, Galveston 77551.
Condolences may be sent to 412 26th Ave. N. TC 77590
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.