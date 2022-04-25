Pending services for Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Apr 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olga WaltonSANTA FE — Olga Marie Walton, age 83, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home. 409-925-3501 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesWoman found dead in Galveston BayGalveston prepares for car weekend reminiscent of 'slab' eventMichigan-based grocer continues market push with League City storeMan pleads to manslaughter over Galveston overdose deathMan killed in Texas City shooting identifiedIn Galveston, a new fridge is open to allFamily seeks removal of Hurricane Ike project lien on Galveston homeFormer commissioner ordered to turn over cell phone data from Texas City crashGalveston Bagel Company plans island restaurant; Tight Ends meets its end in League CityGalveston district uncovers cryptocurrency-mining devices at schools CollectionsIn Focus: Astros Home OpenerIn Focus: Angels 7, Astros 2Texas City observes 75th anniversary of the 1947 DisasterIn Focus: Angels 6, Astros 0In Focus: Blue Jays 4, Astros 3Triathletes compete in Ironman 70.3 in GalvestonTexas City holds EggstravaganzaIn Focus: Dynamo 4, Earthquakes 3Galveston College showcases programs at Island FestThe Daily News 180 CommentedGuest commentary: Fundamentalists are a danger to American democracy (104) Make America Great Again by not voting for Democrats (83) Guest commentary: Tripoli treaty shows US was founded as a secular state (66) Galveston resident charged in connection to Jan. 6 riot (60) The US needs immigrants as much they need the US (60) When they attack difference, Christians attack God's creations (39) Guest commentary: Democrats must stop engineering, let the market work (30) Question of the week: Should the Texas-Mexico governments reinstate orders requiring commercial trucks from Mexico to undergo additional border inspections in effort to curb immigration? (26) Violent weekend leaves two dead; police searching for answers (19) Angry with Galveston marshals, islanders form advocacy group (17)
