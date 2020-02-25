Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Boening
Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Boening, 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Saturday, February 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Daniel N. Cote
Daniel N. Cote, 89, of Galveston, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com. 409.763.2475
Bernhard Gollberg
Bernhard Gollberg, 71, of Texas City, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. Funeral services are pending at the Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Sherri Ann Williams
HITCHCOCK—Mrs. Sherri Ann Williams, 78, passed from this life Saturday, February 22, 2020, in Hitchcock. Services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home.
Irene Yoder
Irene Yoder, 91, of Galveston, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at The Meridian. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
