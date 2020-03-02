Billie Marie Cline, age 74 of Friendswood, Texas passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas. Billie was born July 1, 1945 in Los Alamos, New Mexico. A resident of the area for 40 years, she served as Administrative Assistant for Children’s Protective Services for 25 years in the Galveston offices. Billie is preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Wilson and infant brother Rickey Wilson.
Billie is survived by her daughter, Mary Christine Mentzel and husband Pat (League City); sons, Wayne Thomas Cline Jr. (Pennsylvania), Matt Cline and wife Heather (Friendswood); Grandchildren, Krystal Hustead and husband Michael, Andrew Mentzel, Aaron Mentzel, Levi Cline, Makayla Cline, Abby Mentzel and Luke Cline; great grandchildren, James, Joshua, Johanna and Jasper;
Sister, Beckey Thomas; brothers, Jimmy L. Smith, Garry L. Smith and wife Joerene, Johnny Wilson and wife Beverly, Timmy Jorden and wife Janie; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Heritage Park Baptist Church (2732 FM 528 Webster, Texas). A private interment will be held at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Arrangements under the direction of Scott Funeral Home in Alvin, Texas.
