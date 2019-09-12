Michael Paul Pothier, 58, passed away peacefully at his home on September 11th, 2019. He was born in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on September 27th, 1960, at Stoneham Memorial Hospital.
He came to Texas while in the Coast Guard and was stationed in Galveston, TX where he met the love of his life.
He is survived by his wife April Pothier of 38 years, daughter and husband, Sami and Jose Sanchez, Son and Wife, Alex and Shelby Pothier, and Son Jake Pothier, Sisters, Sharon and George Reid, Kathy and Steve White, and Barbara Foster, Brother and sister in law Tracy and Billy Thompson, sister in law Beth Mcginnes and many more nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his mother and father Alfred and Dorothy Pothier, Son Joshua Paul Pothier, and brother in law Kenneth Mcginnes.
A memorial service will be at Arcadia Christian Church in Santa Fe, TX on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at 10:00am, with a meal afterwards.
