GALVESTON — Cecil Garvin McFarland, born 2/4/1933 in Pelly (Baytown), Texas, then moved to Raccoon Bend (Conroe). In 1935, the family moved to Humble Camp Road in South Houston where he lived till he married. He graduated from Webster high school in 1951 and then attended Texas A&M, transferring to University of Houston after meeting his wife Eileen Elliott. They were introduced through his brother Don who was dating her cousin, Carolyn Robinson. They fell in love and married June 3, 1955, then he was drafted into the United States Army in 1956. After the army, they moved back to League City, purchasing their forever home in 1962. He started his career with Petro-Tex Chemical where he invented and received six patents for processing Oil & Gas. He was a member and Deacon at Bay Area Baptist Church of League City. He loved to travel with his family and took numerous vacations, but his favorite spot to relax with family was Hawaii going at least ten times. He loved gardening and playing 9-ball in his pool room, and lived a full and happy life. Cecil passed away peacefully at home of natural causes, surrounded by his family.
Proceeded in death by his parents Haskell and Lavada, wife Eileen, brother Don and sister-in-law Carolyn, and sister Sammie.
He is survived by his daughters Kathy and husband Jay, Carolyn and husband Don; grandchildren James and wife Mandy, Amber and husband Aaron, Elizabeth and husband Tem, and Kristeen and wife Hayley; great-grandchildren Ethan, Alex, Brooklyn, Avery, Austin, Cruz, Carolina, and Camila, all of League City.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will take place on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573 with Pastor Freddie Cullins presiding. Interment will follow the Ceremony at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
