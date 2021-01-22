HOUSTON — Mr. John Geddes Langford passed from this life Monday evening, January 18, 2021, in Webster.
Born September 7, 1935 in Cottonwood, Arizona, raised in Hitchcock and Santa Fe, Mr. Langford had been a resident of Houston and Clear Lake for the past 20 years. John was a supervisor for the Port of Galveston for 19 years and a real estate agent for over 30 years in the Clear Lake area. He was always there to help anyone in need, he never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Olen and Mildred Laura (Geddes) Langford; wife, Janice Marion “Jan” (Davis) Langford; 2 sisters; 2 brothers.
Survivors include son, John Kent Langford and wife, Kathleen Marie of League City; daughter, Michelene J. Langford and Kurt Althaus of Rice Lake, Wisconsin; brother, Harmon Langford of Houston; grandchildren, David Langford, Alice Langford, Lauren Fitzgerald and husband, Kevin; great-grandchildren, Skylar Theis, Emma Fitzgerald, Taylor Fitzgerald, and John’s best friend, Mary Ann Haggenmaker of Nassau Bay.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
