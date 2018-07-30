Dennis McColgin (Denny), 68, La Marque, TX, passed away on July 20, 2018. Dennis, also known as Denny, had a captivating life dedicated to helping others, always with a smile.
Dennis was born on September 3, 1949, attended Westchester High School, then U of H, majoring in psychology. At a young age, he found a passion in golfing and pursued his dream to becoming a pro-golfer for seven years. After coming to terms that addiction had taken over his life, he decided to attempt treatment. At the end of his treatment, the Director of the program asked him if he would be interested in becoming a drug/alcohol counselor; little did he know, this was the beginning of his legacy.
Denny went back to school and received a unique degree specifically in drug and alcohol counseling and completed an internship at a chemical dependency treatment center in Missouri; this is when he knew he found his calling. Once he made his way back to Texas he became the Executive Director of the Texas City Men’s Center, the Program Director of Bay Area Recovery Center and finally, CEO and President of the Board of Pathway to Recovery. He utilized his personal experience to develop a program that installed hope to the lives of the alcoholic, drug addicts and their families. He always treated others with dignity and respect and most importantly, taught others to laugh, even in the most difficult and challenging times of their lives. Throughout his career he helped thousands, by treating them with respect that they needed to start building their self-worth and esteem and helping them understand exactly what addiction is, what the solutions are, giving them hope and inspiration in the pursuit of their new lives.
One of Denny’s other passions included surfing; both he and his brother found solace from surfing together, whether it was in Galveston or Hawaii, it was a shared passion.
Denny is survived by his siblings; brother, Leslie McColgin; sisters Elizabeth Burgin Netherland and husband Jake Netherland; Marianna McColgin; his nephews Sun McColgin and wife Ryah Christensen McColgin and their 2 daughters Tallulah and Runa Dorthea McColgin; Marshall McColgin; his two nieces; Elizabeth McColgin, Heather McColgin-Dial and husband Beau Dial; their son Keegan Dial, daughter Madison Dial.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Muriel Norene Leavitt and Dennis Langley McColgin; his nephew James Netherland.
The memorial for Denny will be held on August 4, 2018 from 2-4 p.m. at Gulf Coast Foursquare Church, 6205 Delany Road Hitchcock, TX 77563.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.