GALVESTON — Deborah Sue “Debbie” O’Connor, 59 of Galveston died Saturday, May 7, 2022 at her home while surrounded by her loving family. A Memorial service will be held 5:30pm Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 4:30pm.
Debbie was born November 24, 1962 to William Albert Moffett Sr. and Virginia Ann Milina in Galveston, Texas. She played softball, basketball, and was on the “Swingerette” dance team for Hitchcock High School. She coached her daughter, Tabitha, at Galveston Lassie League and her boys, Edward and Daniel, at West Isle Little League. She cherished coaching so much that she became a P.E. coach at Oppe Elementary and coached volleyball and basketball at Weis Middle School.
Debbie then became a deputy for the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office where she worked for more than 15 years. She volunteered her time serving the community with events, fundraising for charitable causes and was a member of the Church of the Living God. When she wasn’t coaching her grandkids or attending their ballgames, she enjoyed boating, fishing, and being on the water. She adored choreographing dances, dancing, going to play Bingo, and working in her garden. She loved dressing up for all holidays, singing karaoke, and was always the life of the party.
Preceded in death by her father; she is survived by her husband of 39 years, Edward W. O’Connor Sr.; her mother Virginia Ann Gonzales and husband Frank; daughter Tabitha Butler and husband James; sons Edward W. O’Connor Jr. and wife Maria, and Daniel W. O’Connor and wife Linda; sisters Laura Cheek and husband Harold, Susie Angel and husband Ben, Pamela Moffett, Jessica Moffett-Greene and husband Tom and Rebecca LaPoint and husband Victor; brothers William Albert Moffett Jr. and wife Holly, and Kenneth Moffett and wife Cheryl; grandchildren Logan Blake Butler, Landon James Butler, Kayden O’Connor, Anthony Jax O’Connor, and Caroline Anh O’Connor; 28 nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.
