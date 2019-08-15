Johnson
Funeral services for Fred Johnson will be held today at New Macedonia Baptist Church in Hitchcock under the direction of McBride Funeral Home. Visitation at 10 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m.
Gonzalez
Funeral services for Alejandra Gonzalez will be held today at Sacred Heart Church at 10 a.m. under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home, entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Hawthorne
Celebration of life services for James Hawthorne will be held today at McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby Street, La Marque under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home. Viewing at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. He shall peacefully rest in Houston National Cemetery.
