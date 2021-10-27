Hazel Mae MeMe Florence

Passed away peacefully on October 24, 2021. She was born July 3, 1929 in Mansfield, LA. , and graduated from Desoto Parish High School in 1953.
Over the course of a 60 plus year marriage to Leon Florence; they became the proud parents of three daughters. She was a great mother, grandmother, godmother and dear friend to many.
She was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church under the tutelage of Pastor A.S. Johnson. MeMe was a homemaker and volunteered at the Silk Purse Thrift Shop for over 20 years, until her health failed. She loved her Houston Rockets, Family Feud, Steve Harvey and T D Jakes. She was known for her laughter, heartfelt smile and generous spirit.
She is preceded in death by her parents, five sisters and three brothers; granddaughter, Shayla Necole Joseph; great-grandson, Braylan Joseph.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband; Leon Florence; loving and devoted daughters, Mertis Edwards, Venita Florence, Leona Florence (Lee King); grandson, Desmond Florence (Courtney); great-granddaughter, Chloe Florence; sister-in-laws, Mary Levine, Delores Florence, Isabell Ramos, Lessie Mae Thomas, Ella Jackson; brother-in-law, Allen Florence; bonus daughter; Mary Edwards; bonus granddaughters, Rita Felton, Sheena Edwards; special niece, Beth Haley; special nephews, Herbert Drain, Joseph Florence; godsons, Lloyd Cooper, Israel Florence; grand son-in-law, Bryan Joseph; cousin, Liz Ivory. An extended family of friends, Rev. Vincent and Georgia Fontenot, Beverly Thornton, Renetta Williams, Lisa Jolivet, Jonie Cooper, Beatrice Jones, Linda Warren, James Pettaway, Marcus Petttaway, Lena Lewis, Ella Mae Dergin as well as many other family members and friends.
The services celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave. Meme’s visitation will begin at 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Her celebration of life service will begin at 11:00 am, with Pastor Paul Wingate officiating. Meme will be laid to rest following the services at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
