GALVESTON — Zavier “Peanut” Michael Rodriguez, age 25, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. He was born on February 20, 1997 in Galveston, Texas. He graduated from Ball High School. His passions were surfing, skateboarding, fishing and playing online gaming with his friends. He especially loved spending time with his “brother” and best friend Leyyizon Lemons. His favorite football team was the Dallas Cowboys. Zavier had a smile that lit up a room and he never knew a stranger. He was a true gentleman and was always willing to help anyone in need. He would give “the shirt off his back” if someone needed it. He will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by grandfather Robin Dickie Rodriguez; great-grandmothers, Donicia Licha Contreras, Maria Nievas Aleman and Pauline Ochoa; and cousin Joey Puentes.
He is survived by his parents, Troy and Priscilla Rodriguez; brother Zane Matthew Rodriguez; sister Zoe Mikayla Rodriguez; girlfriend Sophia Godinich; grandparents Zoila and Ernest Contreras, Jr.; grandmother Guadalupe Rodriguez; aunts Aimee Contreras, Terry Gonzalez and Laurie Rodriguez; uncle Ernest Contreras III; and numerous cousins and other relatives.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., with a Rosary at 6:30 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home at 10:00 A.M., with Deacon Robert Standridge officiating. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Zane Rodriguez, Sonny Contreras-Garcia, Estevan Gonzalez, Lathan Hammill, Leyyizon Lemons and Diego Aleman-Cazares. Honorary pallbearers will be David Torres, Jr and Jacob Contreras-Garcia.
