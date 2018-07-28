Harold Hosfelt, age 76, passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018 at The Lakes of Texas City. He was born on March 13, 1942 in Atlantic, Iowa. He grew up in Massena, Iowa. He served in the U.S. Army, then went to work at UTMB Hospital as a radiology technician until his retirement. He enjoyed his coffee and routine while living for many years in Galveston. He was a well known fixture on Post Office Street and his presence will be missed.
He is survived by his daughter Leslie Hosfelt Fernandez and husband Scott; grandchildren Marissa and Stefanie; and sister Joyce Westlake and husband Danny of Prescott, Iowa.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, August 3, 2018 from 11:00 A.M. to Noon at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home. Please come and share your remembrances of Harold.
