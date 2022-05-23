TEXAS CITY — Mitchell Chuoke, Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away on May 20, 2022. He was born on November 2, 1953 in Texas City to Mitchell and Helen Chuoke, the second of four children. He attended Our Lady of Fatima School before graduating from Texas City High School in 1973. He graduated from Sam Houston State University with a degree in Business. Immediately after graduation, he followed in his father's footsteps, knowing at the early age of 13, that he wanted to work for Mitchell Chuoke Plumbing Co.
He married his high school sweetheart, Connie Perren in 1980 and they made their home in Texas City raising their two children. Following the retirement of his father, Mitchell, along with his brother Joseph took over the helm of the family plumbing business. Mitchell was a tireless worker and thrived on providing for his family.
He was a Master Plumber and member of Plumbers Local 68 for 40 years. He served as Director on the Board of Texas First Bank. He also served on the Texas City Economic Development Board for 8 years. He was a lifetime member of St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church where he gave unassumingly his time and talent to the Church he loved, as well as his community.
Among the many roles Mitchell had, "Papa" was by far his most favorite. He was so proud of Ellie and Case and cherished his time with them. He loved spending time with his family especially at the family ranch or weekends on the beach. He took particular pride in hosting and entertaining friends on hunting trips and looked especially forward to traditional annual hunting trips with family and close friends. He was blessed to call many people "his friends".
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell and Helen Chuoke, in-laws, Billy and Dorothy Perren, sister-in-law, Karen Radler, grandparents Mitchell and Josephine Chuoke and Joseph and Antoinette Trepagnier. Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Connie Chuoke, daughter, Erica Brown and husband Travis, son, Mitchell Chuoke III, granddaughter, Ellie Brown, grandson Case Brown; sister, Cathy Fitch and husband J.B., sister, Debbie Moninghoff and husband Ed, brother, Joseph Chuoke and wife Ellen; nieces Ashlyn Baker and husband Ted, Helen Moninghoff, Annie Chuoke, Lily Chuoke; nephews James Fitch and wife Jessica, Joseph Chuoke and wife Regan, Edward Moninghoff, Mackey Chuoke, Alan Chuoke and Wyatt Chuoke; two great nieces and two great nephews; aunts Patti Pulich and Frances Trepagnier and many cousins.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 26, 2022 between 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m., at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Church, 1604 9th Avenue North in Texas City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's of the Miraculous Medal Church at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, May 27, 2022 with Reverend Tom Ponzini officiating. Interment will follow at The Serbian Orthodox Cemetery, 2806 61st Street, Galveston, Texas. Serving as Pallbearers will be J.B. Fitch, Ed Moninghoff, Travis Brown, James Fitch, Ted Baker and Billy Garrett.
