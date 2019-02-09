July 30, 1932 – February 1, 2019
Ladye-Janette Mosley, age 86, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Born July 30, 1932 in Galveston to parents Lula and Raymond Stuart. At age 14 while attending a Girl Scout event, she survived the devastating Texas City explosion.
A graduate of Texas Women’s University, she hand illustrated the Corsair F4U-4 pilot manual, enjoyed building model airplanes, loved painting and ceramic artwork, avid Texas Motor Speedway race fan, active Model T car club member, shared her talents with the Boy Scouts of America, and frequented Renaissance festivals. Above all a loving mother and wife who seized every moment to bind her family together.
Preceded in death by husband John Mosley, Sr.
Survived by 5 children; 10 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 13, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
Memorial service will be held on February 13, 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Church of the Resurrection, 5909 Walzem Rd., San Antonio 78218, Father Paul Worley will officiate.
Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 N. Loop 1604 E., San Antonio TX 78232 - (210) 495-8221.
