Evelina Murillo Bueno de Mesquita, 94, formerly of Galveston, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. She was born November 7, 1924, in Houston, TX and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy with the class of 1942.
For many years Evelina was very active in the Republican Women of Galveston County as well as the Galveston County Medical Auxiliary, where she served as president. She also loved to travel, and following in her father’s footsteps, loved to take photographs.
Evelina was preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Jesusita Murillo; husband of 38 years, Dr. Paul J. Bueno de Mesquita; daughter, Teri Bueno de Mesquita Hall; and granddaughter, Carrie Marie Turner.
She is survived by her daughter, Yvonne M. Bueno de Mesquita Turner, of Texas City; George A. Bueno de Mesquita and wife, Laura, of McAllen; and Jon D. Bueno de Mesquita, of Dallas; grandchildren: Robert Paul Turner and wife, Megan; Brandon M. Mesquita and wife, Arezou; and Teri N. Mesquita Hebert and husband, Patrick; great grandchildren: Emily Marie Turner, Kole Austin Turner, and Kensley Isabella Turner; brothers, Gilbert Murillo and wife, Joanne; Ray Murillo and wife, Janet; and Michael Murillo and wife, Patsy; sisters, Nivia Murillo Wilson; and Lu Murillo Valdez and husband, George; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 9, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Private entombment will take place at a later date.
