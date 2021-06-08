LA MARQUE — Bernardo Grimaldo peacefully passed away April 30, 2021. He was born 1943 in Mexico (San Luis Potosí). He retired from Dunn Heat Exchangers in 2006.
Bernardo is preceded in death by his parents. Bernardo and Micaela Grimaldo Guzman. And his infant son Baby Angel Grimaldo.
Married to his loving wife Juanita Grimaldo. Also survived by his two brothers Alfonso Vega and Mike Vega — Wife Elida Vega and three sisters Consuela-Concepcion-Maria De Jesus-Grimaldo Guzman. Bernardo son Julio Cesar Grimaldo and daughter Elizabeth Grimaldo Salinas Husbnad Regis Salinas. Step Sons Joseph Ornelas Wife Natalie Ornelas, Ray Rodriguez. Two Step daughters Mary Lou Alfaro Husband Albert Alfaro , Sarina Rodriguez. Four Grandchildren and 11 Step-Grandchildren. Bernardo loved his family very much. He will be greatly missed.
The service will be through zoom only’ you can contact 409-933-2087 for more info. For those who are not able to connect through zoom there will be a gathering at Joe Ornelas’s house at 7 at 2108 Kingfisher Court, League City, TX. 77573. The service will be in both Spanish & English.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.