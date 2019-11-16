Ondrea Jeray Graves
GRANBURY—Ondrea Jeray Graves, 47, departed this life on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at her residence in Granbury, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
Geraldine C. Smiley
GALVESTON—Geraldine C. Smiley, 82, departed this life on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Harbor Hospice Houston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Isaiah Sellers
FREEPORT—Isaiah Sellers, 55, departed this life on Friday, November 15, 2019, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
